 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Lapeer and northern
Genesee Counties through 545 PM EDT...

At 449 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Davison, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

This strong thunderstorm will be near...
Columbiaville around 455 PM EDT.
Lapeer around 510 PM EDT.
Lum around 525 PM EDT.
Imlay City and Dryden around 530 PM EDT.

Other locations impacted by this storm include Atlas, Goodland
Township, Burnside, Attica, Elba, Thetford Township, Kings Mill,
Genesee and Thornville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Used fireworks ignite fire at Saginaw residence early Friday

  • Updated
  • 0
Fire truck stock

Fire truck

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Investigators say used fireworks were disposed improperly in a trash can, which ignited in a Saginaw residence early Friday.

The fire was reported around 1 a.m. in the 300 block of North 21st Street.

The Saginaw Fire Department says the residents used fireworks on Thursday night and threw the remnants in a trash can near the house. The trash can ignited and caught the exterior of the house on fire.

Investigators say an exterior wall of the house sustained minor damage and no injuries were reported. 

Fire departments urge residents to soak all used fireworks in water and make sure there are no hot embers before throwing them in the trash.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you