Used fireworks ignite fire at Saginaw residence early Friday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Investigators say used fireworks were disposed improperly in a trash can, which ignited in a Saginaw residence early Friday.
The fire was reported around 1 a.m. in the 300 block of North 21st Street.
The Saginaw Fire Department says the residents used fireworks on Thursday night and threw the remnants in a trash can near the house. The trash can ignited and caught the exterior of the house on fire.
Investigators say an exterior wall of the house sustained minor damage and no injuries were reported.
Fire departments urge residents to soak all used fireworks in water and make sure there are no hot embers before throwing them in the trash.