USS Edson destroyer hosts salute to forefathers in Bay City

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - This Independence Day, people in Mid-Michigan are celebrating their freedom atop an actual navy ship in Bay City.
Salute Cannons were fired to salute the nation on July 4 aboard the USS Edson. Veterans were among those gathered on the Edson, which is a one-of-a-kind spot in Mid-Michigan.
“In the Midwest, we are the only ship available,” said Mike Buda of the USS Edson Board of Directors.
“I thought it was a great thing for Bay City to get interesting history and I wanted to be involved in it. I didn't serve so this is how I'm serving now,” said Dan Fowler of the USS Edson Board of Directors.
The USS Edson is named for Major General Merritt A. Edson and housed 17 officers and 230 sailors. The vessel first was deployed in 1958 and came to be part of the Saginaw Valley Naval Ship Museum about 10 years ago.
“These guns they said they'll shoot up to 20 miles,” said Buda.
The Independence Day ceremony was a tribute to the country's freedom and those who fought for it, like the sailors on the USS Edson and those stationed elsewhere.
“It's just being a part of a team. Everybody had a job to do and you did it,” said Gary Pozenel of the USS Edson Board of Directors.
The Edson team says the ship hosts a few thousand visitors per year and is open for tours March through December. Leaders of the ship say they are always looking for volunteers.