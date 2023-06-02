Vacant apartment building burns for hours in Atherton East complex

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A vacant apartment building burned for hours on Flint's southeast side Thursday evening.

This fire started after 6 p.m. in the Atherton East complex on Stonegate Drive, which is located near the intersection of Dort Highway and Atherton Road. Smoke from the fire could be seen for miles.

Flint Fire Department Battalion Chief Mark Kovach said the building had burned at least two times before. The building was heavily involved in fire when crews arrived, so keeping firefighters safe was the main objective.

"The crews came on scene they found the building, what was left of the building, about 75% involved," Kovach said. "It was all through the attic and throughout the first half of the unit."

The front portion of the building already burned away in the previous two fires.

"The structure wasn't safe to put anyone inside of," Kovach said.

Investigators will continue working to determine was caused the fire.