Vassar woman dies after crashing into a ditch along M-46

TUSCOLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Vassar woman died after crashing into a ditch along M-46 in Tuscola County on Thursday afternoon.
Michigan State Police say 78-year-old Joyce D. Jackson was driving west on M-46 when she went off the road and overturned into a ditch, where she then struck a tree near Ringle Road in Tuscola County around 4:20 p.m.
Jackson was pronounced dead after emergency medical responders attempted life-saving measures at the scene. She was alone in her vehicle and no other injuries were reported.
Investigators don't believe drugs or alcohol contributed to the crash. Michigan State will continue investigating the crash.