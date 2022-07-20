 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Vehicle City Gridiron Classic returns for 5th year at Atwood Stadium

  • Updated
  • 0
Vehicle City Gridiron Classic team pic

Vehicle City Gridiron Classic team pic

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The high school football season is right around the corner and the organization announced who's going to be playing the 5th annual Vehicle City Gridiron Classic this year.

The two-day double header event will start on Thursday, August 25 at Atwood Stadium with Grand Blanc against Grandville at 4:00 p.m. then Kearsley going up against Carman-Ainsworth at 7:30 p.m. 

Check out the full schedule: 

Thursday, Aug. 25

4:00 p.m. – Grand Blanc vs. Grandville

7:30 p.m. – Kearsley vs. Carman Ainsworth

​Friday, Aug. 26

4 p.m. – Southwestern vs. Swartz Creek

7:30 p.m. – Beecher vs. Nouvel Catholic Central

Tickets are $8 at the gate. Children 5 and under will be free.

Tickets can also be purchased online at GOFan.co for $8, beginning two weeks before the event.

Stadium parking is $5.

“The Vehicle City Gridiron Classic is a great way to kick off the high school football season, and at one of the finest venues for football and other sporting events anywhere in Michigan – Atwood Stadium,” said Tim Herman, CEO of the Flint & Genesee Group. “It’s also a showcase event of Flint & Genesee that draws hundreds of visitors to our community to experience some of the terrific things that are happening here.”

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Tags

Recommended for you