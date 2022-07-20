Vehicle City Gridiron Classic returns for 5th year at Atwood Stadium

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The high school football season is right around the corner and the organization announced who's going to be playing the 5th annual Vehicle City Gridiron Classic this year.
The two-day double header event will start on Thursday, August 25 at Atwood Stadium with Grand Blanc against Grandville at 4:00 p.m. then Kearsley going up against Carman-Ainsworth at 7:30 p.m.
Check out the full schedule:
Thursday, Aug. 25
4:00 p.m. – Grand Blanc vs. Grandville
7:30 p.m. – Kearsley vs. Carman Ainsworth
Friday, Aug. 26
4 p.m. – Southwestern vs. Swartz Creek
7:30 p.m. – Beecher vs. Nouvel Catholic Central
Tickets are $8 at the gate. Children 5 and under will be free.
Tickets can also be purchased online at GOFan.co for $8, beginning two weeks before the event.
Stadium parking is $5.
“The Vehicle City Gridiron Classic is a great way to kick off the high school football season, and at one of the finest venues for football and other sporting events anywhere in Michigan – Atwood Stadium,” said Tim Herman, CEO of the Flint & Genesee Group. “It’s also a showcase event of Flint & Genesee that draws hundreds of visitors to our community to experience some of the terrific things that are happening here.”