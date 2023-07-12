 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE
TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...For the following counties in southeast Michigan, Bay,
Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Livingston, Macomb, Midland, Oakland,
Saginaw, Sanilac, Shiawassee, St. Clair, Tuscola, Washtenaw and
Wayne.

* WHEN...From 4 PM EDT this afternoon through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding
may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A pattern of thunderstorms with heavy rainfall will move into
southeast Michigan late this afternoon and tonight. The
organized storms and parent low pressure system are capable
of heavy rainfall and flooding across the watch area. Event
total rainfall of 1 to 3 inches is possible mainly from 8 PM
to 2 AM tonight. The heaviest rain is expected to exit
eastward by sunrise Thursday.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings.
Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take
action should flooding develop.

&&

Vehicle fire spreads to two houses on Flint's east side

  • Updated
  • 0
Fire damages two houses and a vehicle in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A vehicle fire spread to two neighboring houses in Flint, causing serious damage to both of them Wednesday afternoon.

The fire was reported around 12:55 p.m. in the 1500 block of Indiana Avenue.

Fire crews on the scene say the vehicle parked between the two houses caught fire first and the flames spread to both structures. Both houses and the vehicle sustained significant damage.

Firefighters used an aerial ladder to access the second floor on one of the residences due to the extent of damage on the main floor.

The Flint Fire Department says everyone escaped the houses safely and nobody was injured. Investigators could not immediately say what caused the vehicle to catch fire.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you