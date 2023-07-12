Vehicle fire spreads to two houses on Flint's east side

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A vehicle fire spread to two neighboring houses in Flint, causing serious damage to both of them Wednesday afternoon.
The fire was reported around 12:55 p.m. in the 1500 block of Indiana Avenue.
Fire crews on the scene say the vehicle parked between the two houses caught fire first and the flames spread to both structures. Both houses and the vehicle sustained significant damage.
Firefighters used an aerial ladder to access the second floor on one of the residences due to the extent of damage on the main floor.
The Flint Fire Department says everyone escaped the houses safely and nobody was injured. Investigators could not immediately say what caused the vehicle to catch fire.