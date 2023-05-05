'Very serious crash' closes lanes of I-75 south of Grand Blanc

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Northbound I-75 was reduced to one lane in southern Grand Blanc Township after a "very serious crash" around 5 a.m., according to police.
All lanes and ramps reopened around 8 a.m.
The Grand Blanc Township Police Department says the crash happened at the Dixie Highway interchange on Genesee-Oakland county line. A photo from the scene showed a damaged SUV on the freeway near the Dixie Highway overpass.
Two lanes of northbound I-75 and the ramp from Dixie Highway to northbound I-75 were closed while authorities investigated and cleared the scene. All lanes and ramps have since reopened.
Grand Blanc Township police did not provide any information on how the crash happened or the injuries involved early Friday. Stay with ABC12 News for more as this story develops.
Farther north, all northbound lanes of I-75 were scheduled to close around 8 a.m. at the I-475 split in Grand Blanc Township so the Michigan Department of Transportation can replace a damaged culvert.
All northbound traffic will be required to take I-475 from May 5 to 13, when the project is scheduled for completion.