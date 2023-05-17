Veterans travel to Washington, D.C. on Mid-Michigan Honor Flight

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WJRT) - A group of hero veterans are taking the trip of a lifetime to Washington, D.C. through the nonprofit Mid-Michigan Honor Flight.
ABC12 is following 75 veterans this week as they visit the war monuments honoring their service and sacrifice.
The group had a special sendoff Tuesday morning from Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids. The veterans included in the trip fought in World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War.
Mid-Michigan Honor Flight volunteers started making plans for the journey back in November. President Robert Green said the trip was emotional from the start.
"I've already had one guy that came up to me and said he's a Vietnam veteran and he never felt that his service meant anything until he walked through the flight line at the airport and got the thank yous from the people standing in the flag line," Green said. "So that's 50 years of thinking that his service didn't mean anything to anyone."
There is not a single paid position for the nonprofit Mid-Michigan Honor Flight.
On Wednesday, volunteers will take the veterans to visit the war monuments, the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, as well as the Pentagon. Later in the day, they will be welcomed back to Grand Rapids with a ceremony at the airport.
