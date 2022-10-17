Victims demand action against Flint-area contractor who allegedly ripped them off

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Victims who say they were scammed by a Flint-area contractor banded together and demanded action.
Robert Gill is a Flint-area contractor with a crooked past. Over the past six weeks, more people who say they were victimized by Gill have come forward and they want justice.
The victims has joined forces. They gathered at the Genesee County Prosecutor's Office on Friday to plead for justice.
Carolyn Mayo said Gill took $1,200 for her roofing job, which he never completed. Leon Martin said he gave Gill $650 for a driveway job that was never finished.
Ernestine Todd said she gave Gill $300 and agreed to pay him $800 more when he finished her job, but she never saw him again.
"He has no remorse," said victim Diane Crowder. "He continues to do what he is doing. It's his profession scamming people."
The victims want Gill stopped, but they believe the wheels of justice have been at a standstill. So they showed up at the Genesee County Prosecutor's Office to let their voices be heard.
"I don't know how he is still walking the street," Martin said.
After a short wait, the door opened and the the victims got the meeting they have been waiting for.
"We believe we will get justice finally," Crowder said.
She is praying for Gill.
"I pray the Lord will open his heart, touch his heart, make him realize how he is hurting people," Crowder said. "My prayers are with him."
Gill has a bench warrant out for his arrest after he failed to appear for a court hearing in Crowder's civil case. Investigations continue with various police agencies and more criminal charges are possible against him.
Scam complaints about Gill or any other issue can be lodged with the Federal Trade Commission at fraud@ftc.gov or by calling 1-877-382-4357.
The Federal Trade Commission says scammers typically pretend to be trustworthy by saying they have been referred by someone a victim knows or by a government agency.
Scammers also love to create a sense of urgency, rushing victims to make a quick and uninformed decision. They often want payment though untraceable methods like wire transfers, so they can't be tracked by law enforcement.