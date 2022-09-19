Video shows incident that prompted Bay City to put public safety director on leave

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Video of an incident that captured Bay City's director of public safety apparently jabbing a man with a flashlight during a tense confrontation appears to be the reason the chief is now on administrative leave.
The video was taken Saturday night outside the Rivers Edge complex in Uptown Bay City.
Public Safety Director Michael Cecchini lives in the Rivers Edge complex and apparently he heard loud noises outside of his apartment.
What brought him out of his apartment to confront the people on the road making the noise is not on video, but a testy exchange with the people and an alleged assault are caught on camera.
"I am going to beat your $&% and then I'm going to take you to jail," Cecchini can be heard saying on the video.
"What, what did I do," the man, who is 18 year old, replied.
"Get out of here," says Cecchini.
"I didn't even do nothing," responds the man.
"Yeah you did, go," Cecchini tells him.
"What did I do? Isn't that battery," the man asks Cecchini.
"Get out of here, you are disturbing the peace," Cecchini answers.
"You hit me because I'm disturbing the peace?" the man replies.
"Yeah it's a crime, you need to go," says Cecchini.
Cecchini can be seen outside his apartment, apparently jabbing his flashlight into a man's mid-section.
The man, who ABC12 News is not identifying, was with two other people and they say they were riding bird scooters on Saturday night, when one of them came to an abrupt stop, causing the tires to squeal.
They also hit one of the construction cones. This all apparently drew the ire of Cecchini, who confronted the people outside his apartment.
"You just committed battery," says the man.
"No," Cecchini replies.
"Yes, you hit me with a flashlight," he tells Cecchini.
"Get out of here," says Cecchini.
"How is that right?" asks the man.
"Leave," says Cecchini.
"Battery. Right, call the cops," the man appears to ask his two friends there.
"That's right you call the cops," says Cecchini.
"You just committed battery," the man claims.
"Chief of police," Cecchini says, apparently identifying himself.
"That doesn't work that way dude," the man responds.
"You going to tell me the law, what you some big legal scholar on the Supreme Court," says Cecchini.
Cecchini informs the man and the two other people there that he is the chief of police, which he has been since 2006 and the director of public safety since 2012.
Cecchini indicated that before the video started, the man may have threatened Cecchini.
"You said you want to go, I said let's go, just because I stood my ground doesn't mean..," says the man.
"You don't get to stand your ground when you are committing," says Cecchini.
"You hit me with a flashlight because you are the chief of police," the man claims again.
"No, I hit you with the flashlight because I felt threatened," says Cecchini.
"Threatened? You walked up to me and hit me with a flashlight because you are threatened," the man says.
"No," replies Cecchini.
"How does that work," asks the man.
"You were threatening to me. I am in my apartment minding my own business," says Cecchini.
The verbal exchange got heated and personal.
"How did you feel threatened bro, is it my luscious locks? Are you jealous you bald $&@*? Huh? I would be jealous too," the man says.
A short time later, Cecchini appeared to have had enough as another man gets into the conversation
"Assault me," Cecchini tells the man.
"Back up, get out of his face," says the man's friend.
"I know better bro," the man says.
Cecchini is now on the phone with a police officer.
"I got three hooligans that need to go," says Cecchini.
"Hooligans? You hit me with a flashlight," the man replies.
Police did arrive, the two men and a woman, who was also present, were questioned for a few hours but they were not arrested.
Bay City has put Cecchini on administrative leave and the Michigan State Police is investigating the incident.