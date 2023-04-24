Vienna Township call highlights Genesee County ambulance crisis

VIENNA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - One Vienna Township woman wants answers after waiting hours for an ambulance when her husband fell and hurt himself in their driveway.

Gail Huber said her husband, Nick, fell around 4 p.m. on April 18. She waited nearly two hours for help, unsure if her husband would be OK.

The Genesee County 911 Communications Center says only a handful of ambulances were available that day, putting the county a critical status. That's a point the county's EMS system is reaching more and more often.

"He was bleeding. He was all scuffed up. His glasses were all sprung," Gail said about her husband's injuries.

Nick has dementia and Gail didn't know if it was safe to move him. She called 911 shortly after 4 p.m. She told a 911 call-taker that he was still conscious and his eyes were focused.

She recalled them telling her they were dispatching a vehicle. But Tim Jones, executive director for Genesee County 911, said it happened differently.

"The female who called was advised we had [no ambulances,]" said Jones.

Eventually, her neighbor and her son, both of whom have medical experience, arrived to help get Nick inside and cleaned up.

"We've been waiting here in the cold for almost 45 minutes. For what?" Gail said.

Jones said the ambulance system was in critical status that day, meaning they had fewer than three ambulances available and they couldn't spare a unit for a non-life-threatening call like what Huber described.

He said the ongoing ambulance shortage in Genesee County is one of the COVID-19 pandemic's many ripple effects.

"People that were in the medical field said, 'No, I don't want this,' and they got out of it. And we've been struggling ever since," Jones said.

A Genesee County sheriff deputy made it to the Hubers' residence around 6 p.m. that evening. The nearly two-hour response time to get any medical help has Gail worried for the future.

"What if I couldn't find somebody? What if I was the one on the concrete, not able to express myself?" she asked.

Gail said they canceled their 911 call for an ambulance after getting Nick inside, believing someone else would need the care more. He is on the mend and feeling much better in the six days since his fall.