 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Air Quality Alert in effect for Thursday June 29th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared Thursday June 29th to be an action day for elevated levels
of fine particulate (PM2.5) for southeast Michigan counties.
Pollutants are expected to be in the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
to UNHEALTHY range.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb...
Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada is currently
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much of the
state of Michigan and will continue through Thursday, June 29th. The
Air Quality Index is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS to UNHEALTHY level with some hourly concentrations
reaching the VERY UNHEALTHY range.

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.

Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors
and, if possible, run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher
rated filters.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy's Air Quality page on the
internet at http://www.deqmiair.org/

Virtual reality technology launches at Midland senior care facility

  • Updated
  • 0

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - A senior-care facility in Midland is giving their residents virtual reality technology for the first time.

This is the first facility in the state to introduce this tool to their residents.

MyndVR will be giving residents at Stratford Pines lasting memories beyond the walls they see daily.

"I'm excited to be the first home to have this in our area and the state of Michigan," says the Administrator for Stratford Pines, Shay Lieber. "We are able to roll this out for our short-term rehab and useful activities for our long-term residents."

Through the virtual simulation, residents can skydive, visit a petting zoo, travel to France, and even catch butterflies.

The Peplinski Group says they are blessed to be on the front end of introducing cutting-edge technology into their facilities. They add that this will change the landscape of physical therapy already in place by bringing cognitive and emotional experiences that can't be delivered in traditional formats.

"To see people getting the same physical work, but smiling and engaging, it feels more fun," says Chief Operating Officer of Peplinski Group, Rick Ackerman.

He adds once their eyes are engaged in the headset, it is building a bridge to a world of opportunity.

"One room becomes a global therapy station," says the VP of Product Development of MyndVR, Jim Gleason. "We can do anything they want. It's whatever you want it to be for the senior."

This launch fulfills the mission of partnership working to improve the lives of their seniors.

Ackerman says the plan is to implement this tool into all ten of their Michigan senior care facilities within the coming weeks.

Tags

Recommended for you