Virtual reality technology launches at Midland senior care facility

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - A senior-care facility in Midland is giving their residents virtual reality technology for the first time.
This is the first facility in the state to introduce this tool to their residents.
MyndVR will be giving residents at Stratford Pines lasting memories beyond the walls they see daily.
"I'm excited to be the first home to have this in our area and the state of Michigan," says the Administrator for Stratford Pines, Shay Lieber. "We are able to roll this out for our short-term rehab and useful activities for our long-term residents."
Through the virtual simulation, residents can skydive, visit a petting zoo, travel to France, and even catch butterflies.
The Peplinski Group says they are blessed to be on the front end of introducing cutting-edge technology into their facilities. They add that this will change the landscape of physical therapy already in place by bringing cognitive and emotional experiences that can't be delivered in traditional formats.
"To see people getting the same physical work, but smiling and engaging, it feels more fun," says Chief Operating Officer of Peplinski Group, Rick Ackerman.
He adds once their eyes are engaged in the headset, it is building a bridge to a world of opportunity.
"One room becomes a global therapy station," says the VP of Product Development of MyndVR, Jim Gleason. "We can do anything they want. It's whatever you want it to be for the senior."
This launch fulfills the mission of partnership working to improve the lives of their seniors.
Ackerman says the plan is to implement this tool into all ten of their Michigan senior care facilities within the coming weeks.