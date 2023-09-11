Volunteers work to restore University Park on Monday

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The United Way of Genesee County, the Valley Area of Aging and the University of Michigan-Flint hosted a beautification volunteer project at University Community Park on Monday.
Volunteers of all ages worked side-by-side to beautify the park, install a pollinator garden, clear the walkway of weeds and install a new board on top of the pergola.
Volunteers who needed low-mobility projects created 600 seed orbs that will be used throughout the surrounding neighborhood.
The volunteers on Monday said that the idea of the project was to "bring life" back to the area that some may have forgotten.
Grants from the University of Community Service Commission and the Mott Foundation helped pay for the event, as well as funding from the United Way of Genesee County.