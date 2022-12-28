Walleye season open year-round in 2023 in Saginaw and Bay City areas

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Walleye fishermen will have more opportunities to keep fish caught on part of the Saginaw River in 2023.
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced on Wednesday that walleye season will remain open year-round in 2023 beginning on Jan. 1 for the lower Saginaw River and all of Saginaw Bay.
The change covers the Saginaw River from the West Center Street bridge in Saginaw to the rivermouth and on all of Saginaw Bay from north of Tawas City to north of Port Hope in Huron County, which is fishing zone MH-4.
Currently, walleye season closes every year on March 16 and reopens on the last Saturday in April. Fishermen still could catch walleye during the offseason, but the fish had to be released.
The Michigan Natural Resource Commission approved the year-round walleye season to increase fishing opportunities.
Michigan's existing walleye possession limits will remain in place next year at eight fish that are 13 inches or longer.