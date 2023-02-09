War of words between police chief and councilman at Flint City Council meeting

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Contentious moments broke out at a Flint City Council meeting between Councilman Eric Mays and Police Chief Terence Green.
Mays requested Green to appear before council Wednesday evening to discuss a lawsuit with former Flint police officer Mary Buszek.
In January, city council members voted to pay Buszek $175,000 to settle her discrimination and sexual harassment lawsuit involving a fellow Flint police officer. But say they were unaware of the details of the lawsuit until the story aired on ABC12.
When asked by Mays if he was familiar with the case, Green replied that he knew about it but was unaware of the details. His response set off a war of words between the two.
"So you don't know the details of the lawsuit?" asked Mays.
"That's what I just said. I am not familiar with he details of that lawsuit," Green responded.
As the two continued to exchange words, Mays said to Green, "I am looking at your demeanor and tone and it ain't necessary."
Mays continued pushing Green for answers about what he knew about the lawsuit.
"I like an honest chief. If you were under oath and you said you didn't know about the case, I would think you would be committing perjury. That's what I would think. But I could be dead wrong," said Mays.
"You are dead wrong," responded Green. "You are always accusing someone of a cover-up. The only person who covers up anything is you."
"What am I covering up? Am I covering up a girlfriend? Am I covering up dope? What am I covering up that you accuse me of?" Mays asked. "I can talk about some of what I think you don't want to come out."
Mays said he plans to bring Green back before the council to continue pushing for answers. ABC12 was told Thursday that Green was unavailable for an interview about the exchange with Mays.