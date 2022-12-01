Warner, Norcross and Judd is Genesee County's new lobbying firm

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Genesee County has hired a firm to advocate on their behalf.
During their Wednesday meeting, the Genesee County Board of Commissioners agreed to a lobbying contract with Warner, Norcross and Judd Law Firm.
"We really strongly believe that that $60,000 that we are paying to a lobbying firm will be returned in dividends," said Domonique Clemons, chairman of the Genesee County Board of Commissioners.
It is the first time in a decade that the county has contracted with a firm to advocate for state and federal dollars on their behalf. Many counties across Michigan have a relationship with lobbyist.
"Oakland County, Wayne County, Ottawa County have had long standing relationships with lobbyists," said Clemons.
He added that some counties have multiple lobbying firms on contract.
Genesee County, Michigan's fifth largest county, is now added to that list. Clemons cites several reasons why now was a perfect time to invest in a lobbying service.
"We notice that there was a lot of money on the table in the Legislature specifically, but also at the federal level of government that was going unspent, but we also notice that many of our colleagues in other counties were getting a chunk of those dollars," he said.
Warner, Norcross and Judd is a firm with several offices across the state and Clemons said it is known for its ability to work both sides of the isle.
"We really strongly believe that that 60 thousand dollars that we are paying will be returned in dividends because we are seeking multiple millions of dollars from the state and federal level," said the chairman.
Clemons said the firm would be advocating the state legislature for additional support for Genesee County Community Action Resource Department or GCARD to help with programs they provide for low income individuals.
The firm is also expected to lobby for more financial support for law enforcement and the Genesee County Prosecutors office, according to Clemons.