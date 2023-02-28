Water main break leads to Boil Water Advisory in Genesee Township

GENESEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A water main break near the south shore of Kearsley Lake led to a Boil Water Advisory in part of Genesee Township on Tuesday.
Township Supervisor Daniel Eashoo said an 8-inch water main failed in the area of Mitchell Drive and Kearsley Lake Boulevard near the dead end of Center Road.
The Genesee Township Department of Public Works immediately began repairs. Crews were forced to shut off the broken water main, which required establishing a Boil Water Advisory for areas served by that main as a precaution.
The advisory covers streets between Kearsley Lake and Richfield Road west of Delaney Street and east of Averill Avenue.
Without adequate pressure in the water main, authorities are concerned that bacteria may infiltrate the system.
Residents covered by the Boil Water Advisory should boil their tap water for 60 before using it to cook, drink, make ice, brush teeth or wash hands.