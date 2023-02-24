Wayne County couple in search of dog that was stolen in front of a Burton diner

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - A Wayne County couple is in search of their dog Penny that was inside of their car that was stolen in front of the Starlite Diner in Burton.
It's a reality that hits hard for them both.
The Lasage's described a day of sadness and true disappointment Thursday after putting one dog to rest and having the other allegedly taken from them less than eight hours later.
"We just want her found and home safe, that's all we want. We don't care what happened, we just want her home safe," said Brittany Lasage.
Brittany and Christopher Lasage of Garden City had two fur family members, Peaches and Penny. Due to an illness, Peaches was laid to rest on Thursday afternoon around 3 p.m.
To grieve the loss, the family of now three decided to take a road trip to Burton to meet and have dinner with an aunt and uncle around 8 p.m. that night.
"We stopped at Starlite to have a bite to eat and we parked right in front of the window and the car was running so Penny wouldn't get cold," said Christopher Lasage.
To their surprise, part two of their nightmare began.
"I kept checking on her and this guy came in and -- I don't know I guess something was going on and then he left," Brittany said. "And then I looked out the window and I was like, 'Where's the car?' In my head I was like I must be seeing things and then I was like, 'No the car is freaking gone.'"
Both the car and Penny were stolen. The Lasages were able to locate the vehicle by using the Find my iPhone feature.
"We were able to track using my dad's phone. It was in the backseat of the car charging and the cops found the car and they found the phone, but we didn't find Penny," said the Lasages.
Once the alleged car thief was found and arrested, police officers learned that Penny, who was described as a black and white 2-year-old Maltese and Yorkie mix, was dropped off at the Sunoco gas station at the intersection of Flushing Road and Ballenger Highway in Flint.
"We just don't know if he's telling the truth that he dropped her at a gas station," Brittany said.
Penny remained at large Friday evening. The Lasages suggest anyone who finds her should bring her to the Humane Society of Genesee County or the Burton Police Department.
The Lasages are offering a $1,000 reward for the return of Penny. Anyone with information can call the couple at 734-536-3329 at any time.