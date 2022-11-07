 Skip to main content
Weekend fire destroys barn in Davison Township

A fire in Davison Township on Saturday night destroyed a barn behind a residence on Irish Road.

DAVISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - High winds on Saturday night made it tough for firefighters to extinguish a barn fire on Irish Road in Davison Township.

The Davison-Richfield Fire Department responded to the blaze around 8 p.m. Saturday. Firefighters found the barn engulfed in flames amid high winds.

"We arrived to find the barn about 75% involved at the time," said Davison-Richfield Fire Chief Brian Flewelling. "The fire spread pretty quick due to the high winds, so it was a little challenge to get it under control."

He said no people or animals were in the barn when the fire broke out. No injuries were reported from the fire.

Investigators were continuing to investigate what caused the fire Monday morning.

