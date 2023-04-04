Wellness platform launches software to help schools with student mental wellness

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Mental health in students is still a growing concern for staff in classrooms across the nation.
iWellness Center is a Genesee County based data-driven wellness platform looking to combat that problem.
By providing real-time data, it helps schools be proactive with student mental wellness.
"We do so in reading and math and the academics, we need to start looking at mental wellness in a proactive way," said Adam Hartley, Co-founder of iWellness Center.
The platform was founded by Whitney Foley who has worked in the mental health industry for more than 8 years and is a Certified Wellness Coach.
Through one of their mantras - "there is a story behind every number" - they are helping schools survey their student body.
"Research shows that in order to be successful in the classroom, they have to have those basic needs met. They have to feel safe, connected, and overall healthy," said Nicole Hartley, co-founder of iWellness Center.
The 7-question survey provides instant data regarding students' mental health at the individual, group and school district level. This check-in survey can be conducted weekly or bi-weekly.
The student's answers are scored and available to the appropriate staff, placing each student into one of three categories: green for healthy, yellow for caution, and red for intervention may be needed.
The company believes this breaks a huge barrier between school leadership and students.
"Students that are in the yellow or red, and staff had to follow-up, these are students who are smiling at you walking down the hall. The adults had no clue they may be struggling," said Adam Hartley.
With their Phase 1 partners, 3rd - 12th graders are being surveyed.
Once schools have targeted where their students are struggling, iWellness Center has a library of resources available.
In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month in May, a free pilot option will be available to schools nationwide. You can visit their website here.