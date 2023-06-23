Wenonah Park in Bay City receives $900k in grant money

BAY CITY (WJRT) - Bay City's Wenonah Park is receiving $900,000 in grant money to make repairs.
The money is coming from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.
The grant will fund an unfinished portion of a three-phase enhancement project for the bandshell at Wenonah Park and a two-phase site enhancement project for Wenonah Park overall.
Bay Future Inc., The State Theatre, Bay City DDA and the City of Bay City all worked to help secure the grant funding.
The State Theatre is responsible for managing the project including these four components:
- Component A is the addition of a sprinkler irrigation system in Wenonah Park, to help keep the grass greener and healthier throughout the summer months, during the festival season. This system will be sustainable and ecologically friendly, recycling water from the nearby Saginaw River and using that water to retain the lush landscape and contribute to the beautification of the grounds.
- Component B is the addition of icicle lights hanging from the trees in the north and south plaza areas at the east end of Wenonah Park. These will be a welcoming an aesthetic addition to the park that has seen updates in sitting areas and chess tables, since the onset of the pandemic. These additions are part of an ongoing effort to encourage residents to use the park to enhance their physical, mental, and emotional well-being. Icicle lights will add to the beauty of the park offering dazzling changing colors to the area of the park as enhancing the safety of the park.
- Component C is the addition of sound and lights to the newly renovated Wenonah Park, World Friendship Shell Stage. Renting sound and lighting equipment can be very costly and the addition of sound and lights would alleviate this financial expenditure when putting on summer festivals and concerts. These shows boast world-class entertainment including a recent performance by Nelly as well as educational entertainment and a free children’s concert series.
- Component D is the replacement of the square box lights from the 1970s in Wenonah Park with updated LED Arlington lights that are brighter and more effective for safety and energy efficiency.
In the first phase of the enhancement project, 18 new benches, four concrete picnic tables, eight chess tables and 16 new trash cans were added to the park.
“Wenonah Park is the most utilized park in Bay City," said Dana Muscott, City of Bay City Manager. "Events at the park can be enjoyed in many ways by all groups of people and these enhancements will enable the State Theatre, the City of Bay City and our partners to continue providing these amenities while contributing to the mental, physical, and emotional health of the city’s residents and other visitors to Wenonah Park.”