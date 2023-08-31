West Nile Virus detected in a person in Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Bay County Health Department reports that West Nile Virus has been detected in a resident in Bay County.
According to the health department, the positive case came from a blood donation from a Bay County resident who was experiencing symptoms.
Most people who contract the virus show no symptoms, but some could become ill in 3-15 days following the bite of an infected mosquito. Symptoms of West Nile Virus include a high fever, confusion, muscle weakness and a severe headache. Serious West Nile Virus complications include neurological illnesses, such as meningitis and encephalitis.
The virus is transmitted through infected mosquitos, which get the virus by feeding on an infected bird.
In response to the positive case, Bay County Mosquito Control will work to reduce the mosquito populations in the area.
The Bay County Health Department reminds the public that the best way to prevent getting the virus and other mosquito-borne illnesses is to prevent mosquito bites. The best way to prevent mosquito bites is to:
- Use insect repellent containing DEET.
- Wear long sleeves, shoes and socks when outdoors.
- Repair screens to keep mosquitos outside.
- Remove standing water from around your home regularly.
Early this season, mosquito pools in Bay and Saginaw Counties tested positive for multiple mosquito-borne illnesses such as West Nile Virus.
More information can be found by contacting the Bay County Health Department at (989) 895-4009.
No information has been announced