What’s next for birth control? Local doctor and residents react

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - With many emotions still being felt in the days following the Supreme Court's overturn of Roe v. Wade, many fear that other rights could be at risk, including birth control.
While birth control does remain legal, people in mid-Michigan and across the country are expressing concerns that their access to contraceptives could be in jeopardy.
“It's just not fair and it's scary. For girls to grow up today I mean that's a scary thought. Not knowing that you have a specific doctor that you can talk to about these things,” said Owosso resident Lindsay Dedic.
With heavy protesting across the U.S. and in Mid-Michigan, women and men alike continue to condemn the recent high court's decision while pro-life supporters celebrate it.
While some fear other rights, such as access to contraception, may be next in light of Justice Clarence Thomas's suggestion that all cases built on similar footing should be revisited.
“I even have some friends who have bought a bunch of Plan B online, ordered a huge shipment of it because she has daughters and she's concerned for them and wants them to be able to have a choice later,” said Saginaw resident Tara Crawford.
Medical Director for the Saginaw County Health Department, Delicia Pruitt suspects an increase in appointments in the future. She said that they are ready to service patients in need of birth control now and that patients can receive up to 14 months of birth control at their appointment.
“We haven't seen a lot of phone calls just yet, but I anticipate the demand will increase. But we want people to know -- don't panic. Birth control will be available,” she said.
But, some people still fear what may lie ahead.
“We already have an overflowing foster care system with too many babies that are unwanted, unloved that grow up not to be great members of society,” Crawford said.
Some online chatter even suggesting women delete period tracking apps so that health information cannot be used against them.
However, some are here and ready to fight for their rights.
Being able to turn this though, and make it more of a positive thing, that we can use this platform now to reteach these younger girls and growing up. This newer generations of women coming up -- that we fought once, we can fight again,” said Dedic.