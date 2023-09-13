Where to park, for how much at Grand Blanc home football games

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - Parking for the Grand Blanc Football games has been the talk of the town- on social media.
It's parking for Holy Family Catholic Church, but it's right across from the new stadium for the Grand Blanc bobcats.
Father Joe Krupp says Friday, the day of the first home game he made a post on Facebook, after a meeting with school officials. He said people were parking in the church lot- to get closer to the gates for the game. He explained he didn't want to be "that person" who had to shout at people for parking, but many times the church has reserved events, which were lacking parking- so instead, he offered game-goers the option to pay a $20 donation- used to fix the cracked and outdated parking lot.
"I made a post about it, I didn't even think anyone would notice about it, and Sweet Fancy Moses they noticed, and this is going to shock you, people had opinions," said Fr. Joe Krupp, Holy Family Catholic Church Pastor.
There are designated spots to park in for games.
The city manager said the school worked with the city and police about the traffic. Bush Street is closed before and after the games for safety.
"Yes, we knew that the plan would include leaving open the church parking lot, since it's a private lot," explained Wendy Jean-Buhrer, the Grand Blanc City Manager.
She explained the reverend had a good heart with his post- it also opened up the conversation on where to park.
"Many people were fearful of where are we going to park, how is this going to work. This is a stadium that fits 6,000 people," said Jean-Buhrer
Starting at 5:00pm on game days, Accessible parking is located in the Perry parking lot, and Brendel Elementary. Other parking is available at the Grand Blanc High School East and West Campuses.
As for the Church's lot, Father Krupp still welcomes donations to park there.
"For us, taking care of that lot has become an issue, we'll see what happens."
Holy Catholic Family Church will be open at 4 p-m for parking, and Fr. Joe says please give what you can and be kind.