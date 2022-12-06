Whitmer appoints assistant prosecutor to replace Genesee County judge

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Genesee County assistant prosecutor and former defense attorney will be sitting behind the bench next year.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has appointed Khary Hanible as the next judge for Genesee County Circuit Court. He will replace Judge Joseph Farah, who retired on Nov. 9 amid allegations of sexual misconduct involving an intern.
Hanible current prosecutes felony cases in Genesee County Circuit Court and previously worked in the sexual assault kit initiative unit for the County Prosecutor's Office.
Before his time as an assistant prosecutor in Genesee County, Hanible worked in private practice with the Kerger Law Firm in Michigan and Ohio. That included work on behalf of indigent defendants in Lucas County, Ohio.
Hanible, who lives in Fenton, is a member of the National Black Prosecutor’s Association and Genesee County Bar Association.
"I aspire to serve my constituents with an unwavering commitment to quality and impactful public service," he said.
Hanible's appointment is effective on Wednesday and will continue until Jan. 1, 2025. He must run for election in 2024 to fill the remainder of Farah's term on the bench, which runs until Jan. 1, 2029.