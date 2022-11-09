Whitmer, Nessel, Benson win second terms; ballot initiatives all pass

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer won a second term while two Democrat incumbents were clinging to narrow leads for Michigan’s top three statewide elected offices.
The Associated Press declared Whitmer the winner around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. With more than 90% of precincts reporting, Whitmer had 54% of the vote while Dixon had 44%.
Dixon called Whitmer on Wednesday morning to concede the race.
Attorney General Dana Nessel beat Republican Matthew DePerno to win a second term as Michigan's top law enforcement official. With over 90% of precincts reporting, Nessel had 53% of the vote while DePerno had 45%.
DePerno said he called Nessel on Wednesday morning to concede the race.
Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson won a second term with by the largest margin of Michigan's top statewide races. She had 55% of the vote with 90% of precincts reporting while Republican Kristina Karamo had 42%.
Big changes will be coming to statewide laws in Michigan after all three initiatives on the statewide ballot passed Tuesday.
Proposal 3, which would amend the Michigan Constitution to guarantee reproductive rights, was the tightest of the three proposals. With about 90% of precincts reporting, results showed 56% of votes counted were in favor while 44% were against the measure.
Proposal 2, which would amend voting laws and set rules for ballot drop boxes, passed easily with 90% of precincts reporting. Results showed 59% of votes counted were in favor of the measure while 41% were against it.
Proposal 1, which would change Michigan’s term limits for lawmakers and require new disclosures from them, passed by the widest margin of the three proposals.
With about 95% of precincts reporting, results showed 66% of votes in favor of the measure and 34% against it.