Whitmer wins second term as governor, ballot initiatives all passing

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer won a second term while two Democrat incumbents were clinging to narrow leads for Michigan’s top three statewide elected offices.
The Associated Press declared Whitmer the winner around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday with over half of precincts in Michigan reporting. Whitmer had 52% of the vote while Republican Tudor Dixon had 47%.
The campaign for Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist III issued the following statement after they declared victory early Wednesday:
"Tonight, Michiganders across the state made their voices heard to re-elect Governor Whitmer and Lieutenant Governor Gilchrist so they can continue building on their historic progress investing in public education, strengthening infrastructure, fixing the damn roads, growing the economy, and defending reproductive freedom. Governor Whitmer and Lieutenant Governor Gilchrist are grateful for the overwhelming support of Michiganders from Monroe to Marquette and look forward to continuing to serve the great state of Michigan for four more years."
Attorney General Dana Nessel and Republican Matthew DePerno were nearly tied with 49% of the vote apiece with 40% of precincts reporting. They were separated by fewer than 1,000 votes out of 2.36 million votes counted.
Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson had the largest lead with 51% of the vote to 46% for Republican Kristina Karamo with about 40% of precincts reporting.
Big changes could be coming to statewide laws in Michigan with three initiatives on the statewide ballot Tuesday. Early results show Proposals 1, 2 and 3 passing with significant majorities as of 12:45 a.m.
Proposal 3, which would amend the Michigan Constitution to guarantee reproductive rights, was the tightest of the three proposals. With about 40% of precincts reporting at midnight, results showed 53% of votes counted were in favor while 47% were against the measure.
Proposal 2, which would amend voting laws and set rules for ballot drop boxes, was passing easily at midnight. With over 40% of precincts reporting, results showed 56% of votes counted were in favor of the measure while 44% were against it.
Proposal 1, which would change Michigan’s term limits for lawmakers and require new disclosures from them, was passing by the widest margin of the three proposals at midnight. With about 40% of precincts reporting, results showed 64% of votes in favor of the measure and 36% against it.