Widow of Flint police Capt. Collin Birnie sues driver accused of killing him

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The widow of Flint Police Capt. Collin Birnie has filed a lawsuit against the teenage driver accused of causing the crash that claimed Birnie's life.

Tina Birnie filed the lawsuit in Genesee County Circuit Court seeking a judgment that "far exceeds $25,000" from the 16-year-old driver from Montrose and the boy's father, who owned the vehicle he was driving.

Police say Collin Birnie was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe police patrol vehicle north on Elms Road on the evening of Feb. 4 when the teen driving a Chevrolet Traverse southbound pulled into the oncoming lane to pass several vehicles near Mt. Morris Road.

The teen crashed head-on into Birnie's SUV and he died from his injuries later that evening.

The teen pleaded guilty as a juvenile in August to one count of reckless driving causing death. Another charge of manslaughter with a motor vehicle was dropped in exchange for the boy's plea.