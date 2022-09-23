 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Widow of Flint police Capt. Collin Birnie sues driver accused of killing him

  • Updated
  • 0
Flint Police Captain Collin Birnie

Flint Police Captain Collin Birnie

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The widow of Flint Police Capt. Collin Birnie has filed a lawsuit against the teenage driver accused of causing the crash that claimed Birnie's life.

Tina Birnie filed the lawsuit in Genesee County Circuit Court seeking a judgment that "far exceeds $25,000" from the 16-year-old driver from Montrose and the boy's father, who owned the vehicle he was driving.

Police say Collin Birnie was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe police patrol vehicle north on Elms Road on the evening of Feb. 4 when the teen driving a Chevrolet Traverse southbound pulled into the oncoming lane to pass several vehicles near Mt. Morris Road.

The teen crashed head-on into Birnie's SUV and he died from his injuries later that evening.

The teen pleaded guilty as a juvenile in August to one count of reckless driving causing death. Another charge of manslaughter with a motor vehicle was dropped in exchange for the boy's plea.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you