Wife dies, husband badly injured in Imlay City motorcycle crash

IMLAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a woman died and her husband sustained serious injuries after a pickup truck pulled out in front of their motorcycles in Imlay City over the weekend.

The woman was riding a Can-Am Spyder three-wheeled motorcycle and her husband was riding a separate motorcycle north on M-53 near the Kroger store in Imlay City around 2:15 p.m. Sunday.

The Imlay City Police Department says traffic was slowing in the right lane to turn into the Kroger parking lot as the couple rode by in the left lane. A woman then drove a pickup truck out of the driveway into the couple's path.

Police say the woman driving the pickup truck did not see the couple passing the line of slowing traffic when she pulled onto M-53.

The Can-Am and the motorcycle both hit the pickup truck on the driver's side. The wife was pronounced dead on the scene while her husband was rushed to McLaren Lapeer Region hospital for treatment of leg and rib fractures.

Imlay City police did not identify anyone involved in the crash.

The same stretch of M-53 between Newark and Borland roads was the scene of another serious motorcycle crash less than 24 hours earlier.

Police say a 27-year-old from Pigeon crashed into a police patrol car, which was stopped to investigate an earlier crash on Saturday night. The motorcyclist in that crash remained in critical but stable condition Tuesday.

Police will continue investigating both crashes.