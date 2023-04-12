Wildfire risk is extreme in parts of Lower Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The risk of wildfires has reached extreme to very high levels across Michigan's Lower Peninsula on Wednesday.
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources shows areas of extreme risk south of I-96, around Iosco and Alcona counties and isolated areas of the northern Lower Peninsula. The rest of the Lower Peninsula is rated very high.
The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for several counties north of Saginaw Bay and all of West Michigan to the west of U.S. 127. The warning means residents should take extreme caution with any outdoor burning.
Warm temperatures, increasing winds, low humidity and a buildup of dead vegetation after the winter could fuel explosive fire growth in the Lower Peninsula. Fire risk is less in the Upper Peninsula, where snow still covers some of the ground.
"People need to be careful when doing any outdoor activity that could spark a wildfire," said Don Klingler, Michigan Department of Natural Resources resource manager for the southern Lower Peninsula. "These fuels can ignite very easily."
The DNR will not issue burning permits in the northern Lower Peninsula for a few days. Residents in the southern Lower Peninsula should contact their local fire department for advice before starting any outdoor fires.
The DNR offered the follow safety tips to keep outdoor fires under control:
- Keep campfires or bonfires in a pit or ring.
- Make sure they are completely extinguished by dousing with water, stirring the ashes and dousing again.
- Never leave a fire or hot coals unattended.
- Keep a hose or other water source within reach.
- Prevent sparks by making sure chains don't drag on pavement.
- Never shoot fireworks into the woods, dry grass or shrubs.
- Burn barrels should have a screen on top to prevent burning embers from blowing away.