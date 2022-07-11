Wind turbine shipments briefly closing Thumb-area roadways for 17 days

CARO, Mich. (WJRT) - Tuesday marks the first of 17 scheduled shipments of wind turbine components that will slow traffic on several Thumb-area roadways in the morning hours.
The Caro Police Department says the shipments will close the main thoroughfare through the city briefly and lead to a restriction of on-street parking.
Oversize loads will leave the Bay City area each morning and head east on M-81 through Reese and Caro from about 6 to 7 a.m. The cargo is about 15 feet wide, so they will use both lanes of each two-lane roadway.
Caro police are advising residents to avoid parking on four blocks of State Street during the early morning hours while the turbine components come through. Vehicles all should be parked in lots behind downtown businesses instead.
Police anticipate each shipment will take about 20 to 30 minutes to come through Caro. Traffic also will be rerouted through down during that time.
After moving through Caro, the wind turbine shipments will continue heading northeast on M-81 to Cass City and turn north on M-53 toward Huron County. The process will continue for 17 days.
Caro police say they lobbied the Michigan Department of Transportation to change the route from M-81 and send the wind turbine loads east on M-25 or M-46.
However, they were told neither route is feasible because M-46 has construction and M-25 bridges can't carry the weight of turbine components.