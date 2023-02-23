 Skip to main content
...Additional power outages possible late today and this evening...

Westerly winds will be increasing between 3-5 PM, with some gusts
up around 35 mph early this evening. With ice still left on tree
branches across the area, additional tree damage and power outages
are possible. Although significant melting is occuring this
afternoon and early this evening, temperatures plummeting tonight
into the teens will lead to a refreeze of the slush on the ground.
Motorists should be prepared for icy spots on roads tonight into
Friday morning.

Winter storm has even the pros pulling over

  • Updated
  • 0

One trucker was only on the road for 20 minutes before deciding conditions were unsafe.

MUNDY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Weather wasn't fit for man or minivan Wednesday night.

Trucker Charles King said he pulled over in Mundy Township after only 20 minutes on the road.

"It takes us longer to stop. The larger it is, the longer it takes to stop. That's why I quit: because I don't want to slide and hit somebody," he said.

King may have made the right choice. Driver Dennis Birmingham said conditions on I-75 were "horrible."

"I was even getting a little bit of slickness and sliding, and I've got all-wheel drive. It's -- I don't know. It's just really bad out there. I seen a lot of cars trying to go faster than everybody and you can see them when they try to get over- they're sliding and fishtailing," said Birmingham.

One tow truck operator said business picked up steadily as the day went on. Wednesday evening, he responded to at least three spinouts and one crash.

His advice to anyone still on the roads? Take it slow.

