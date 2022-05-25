With loved ones in Uvalde, it's been a tense 24 hours for a Saginaw family

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - ABC12 News has learned a Saginaw family has loved ones in the Uvalde area.
They were on the phone yesterday after they learned of the shooting to check on family members who have children in the Uvalde schools.
They have cousins and friends who live in Uvalde and their cousin's grandchildren were in the elementary school when the shooting started.
"Uvalde, that little small town, you never expect things like that, especially in a little town like that,' says Emma Chantaca of Saginaw.
Emma and her sister Sonia Mosqueda have a number of family members in Uvalde and La Pryor, which is about twenty miles away.
Their parents lived there and eventually moved to Saginaw.
When they heard about the shooting, they reached out to family to check on loved ones. Their cousin's grandchildren were in Robb Elementary school and heard the gunshots.
"He says they were fine, they got to get out of the school, and they ran to that civic center, and one of her friends, the daughter's friend went and pick her up and kept them, kept them until they could pick them up. They just kept say, that they lost their friends, they lost their friends," says Chantaca.
Another cousin has a daughter who is in high school, which is in a different building in Uvalde, but it was on lockdown.
"He was devastated about everything going on, he was just thankful that his daughter was ok," says Mosqueda.
Their loved ones family member are safe, but now, they are like everyone else on this day after, trying to understand why this continues to happen and what we can do to stop it.
"Like my sister said, I wish they would stop selling them, I said they don't have to sell them, they can go anywhere to get a gun," says Chantaca.
"I just wish this gun violence would stop and it wouldn't be so easy for these kids to get a hold of guns," says Mosqueda.
"Why take it out on these innocent, little kids, why, that's what I don't understand, shoot yourself, leave those kids alone, what have they done to you," Chantaca adds.
Emma and Sonia did learn today that while their cousin's grandchildren were safe, two of the grandchildren's cousins died in the shooting.