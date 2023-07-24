Woman crashes vehicle into a popular Kawkawlin restaurant

KAWKAWLIN, Mich. (WJRT) - No injuries were reported after a vehicle crashed into a popular restaurant in Kawkawlin Monday morning.
According to the Bay County Sheriff's Office, a 49-year-old woman from Monroe was pulling into the parking space when she accidentally hit the gas pedal instead of the brakes.
The vehicle just went into the dining room, causing structural damage to the building. A tow truck was called to remove the SUV from the restaurant.
An employee with Turkey Roost told ABC 12 that the restaurant will remain open and operational.
