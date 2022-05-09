Woman dead, man injured after crash on Pierson Road in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A woman died and a man sustained critical injuries in a crash on Pierson Road early Sunday.
Flint police say 21-year-old Charlotte McGee was riding in a Ford Explorer heading south on Selby Street that got hit by a Chrysler 300 driving west on Pierson Road.
McGee was pronounced dead on the scene. An ambulance rushed a male passenger from the Chrysler to Hurley Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition Monday morning.
The Flint Police Department did not release any information about the drivers of either vehicle Monday morning. Investigators believe at least one of the drivers was speeding and intoxicated when the crash happened.
Anyone with information about the crash should call Flint police at 810-237-6816 Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-422-JAIL.