Woman dead, man critical after overnight apartment fire in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Authorities say one woman is dead after a fire broke out at a Bridgeport Township apartment complex overnight.
The fire was reported around 2:15 a.m. Thursday in an apartment building with six units at 2236 King Road near Williamson Road. Several people were inside the building when the fire broke out.
Firefighters found 58-year-old Sheryl Williams dead in her apartment. Investigators had not determined her cause of death by Thursday morning and an autopsy was scheduled.
An ambulance rushed 59-year-old Anthony Roe to Covenant HealthCare hospital in Saginaw and he later was airlifted to Hurley Medical Center in Flint. He was listed in critical condition Thursday afternoon.
Seven fire departments and three police departments from Saginaw County responded to the scene. The American Red Cross was on the scene Thursday morning to help other residents find shelter and basic necessities.
A Michigan State Police fire marshal is investigating what caused the fire with assistance from the Bridgeport Township Fire Department.