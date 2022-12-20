Woman found dead in townhome fire on Flint's west side

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Investigators say a woman was found dead inside a townhome that caught fire on Flint's west side.
The fire was reported around 3:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of Orchard Lane, which is just south of Flushing Road between Ballenger Highway and Chevrolet Avenue.
The Flint Fire Department found flames pouring from the townhome when they arrived on the scene. Firefighters found the woman's body inside the unit while they were extinguishing the flames.
A column of smoke from the fire could be seen from miles away. Fire crews knocked down most of the flames within about a half hour.
Firefighters remained on the scene to douse hot spots and investigate what sparked the fire.
The woman, who investigators could not immediately identify, is the second person to die in a fire in the city of Flint over the past week. A resident was found dead on the second floor of a residence that caught fire on Edwards Avenue last Friday.