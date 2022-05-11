Woman hospitalized after Wednesday morning house fire near Saginaw

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Firefighters pulled a woman from a house fire near Saginaw on Wednesday morning.
The Buena Vista Township Fire Department responded to a home in the 800 block of North 26th Street around 8:25 a.m. Flames were pouring from several windows when firefighters arrived.
Firefighters found the unidentified woman in the house while they were extinguishing the flames and searching for victims. An ambulance rushed her to an area hospital and she later was transferred to Hurley Medical Center in Flint.
Fire officials did not have an update on her condition Wednesday afternoon.
Investigators believe the fire was accidental, but they were continuing to determine the specific cause and origin later in the day. Authorities don't believe the fire was intentionally set.