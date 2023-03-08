Woman loses arm, man in critical condition from Flint dog attacks

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) – Residents on Flint's northeast side are being urged to stay away from stray dogs after victims were viciously attacked on Saturday.

Officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of East Foss Avenue after the first emergency call regarding a dog attack. They were dispatched to the intersection of East Ridgeway Avenue and North Street area later that night.

Flint Police Chief Terence Green said that the first victim was a 45-year-old female. The attack caused severe injuries to one of her arms.

"She sustained some serious injuries and subsequently caused one of her arms to be amputated from the elbow downward," Green said.

He said the second victim was a 55-year-old man, who officers saved by scaring away four or five dogs that were attacking him. He was hospitalized in critical condition.

Earlier information from the Flint Police Department indicated the pack of dogs are all pit bulls. Investigators indicated the victims were in good condition, but Green clarified on Wednesday that both victims sustained devastating injuries.

Flint police and Genesee County Animal Control are working to keep nearby residents safe. Green said it is a high priority and in the interest of public safety to get these dogs off the streets.

"They were able to capture two of the dogs. Three remain outstanding at this time," he said.

If anyone sees the dogs or any stray dogs they should call 911.