Woman recalls Beecher tornado aftermath on 70th anniversary

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - On June 8, 1953, 116 people were killed when a tornado tore through the Beecher community in northern Genesee County.
This storm injured more than 840 people. The Beecher tornado went down in history as one of the worst weather-related disasters in U.S. history.
Janice Martin lived through that storm when she was 2 years old. The F-5 tornado pushed through her Beecher neighborhood on East Kurtz Street.
"My mom just grabbed a hold of musters because she saw the dark clouds in the rain," said Martin. "Mother Nature unleashed her fury. So she called them in. That's when she saw the funnel and by that time it hit our house."
Martin's mother fell to the ground, slamming her head on the cement floor while trying to get them to safety.
"The one thing I do remember is trying to get the stairs off my mom and looking up and seeing our neighbor, Mr. Fatan, who got our mom out of the bath basement," Martin said. "After that, I don't remember much."
The Beecher tornado stayed on the ground for 27 miles, creating a trail of death and destruction. In a matter of minutes, generations of families were wiped out.
Even though their family home was destroyed, Martin and her family survived the ordeal.
"If we had gotten into the basement, that wall when the tornado hit, it collapsed into the basement and we would have been killed. That's one of the things that my mom said was that if we'd have been anyplace else we'd have been done," Martin said.
She still holds on to many reminders of that deadly day, including a number of papers covering the aftermath.
While the tornado hit seven decades ago, she can't help but to be transported back to June 8, 1953, at times when the weather takes a turn for the worse.
The Beecher tornado was one of eight tornadoes to touch down in Michigan that day. The tornado caused $19 million in damage, equivalent to $215 million in 2023.