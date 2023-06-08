 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Air Quality Alert in effect through Friday June 9th...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared Thursday June 8th and portions of Friday June 9th to be an
Action Day for elevated levels of fine particulate in southeast
Michigan counties. Pollutants are expected to be in the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS range with some hourly concentrations reaching the
UNHEALTHY LEVEL.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...Macomb...
Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec and Ontario, Canada are
currently impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much
of Michigan. The Air Quality Index is expected to range from the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level with some hourly concentrations
reaching the UNHEALTHY LEVEL.

It is recommended that active children and adults, and people with
respiratory diseases such as asthma, limit prolonged outdoor
exertion.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy page at http://www.deqmiair.org

Woman recalls Beecher tornado aftermath on 70th anniversary

  • Updated
  • 0

On June 8, 1953, 116 people were killed when an F-5 tornado tore through the Beecher community

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - On June 8, 1953, 116 people were killed when a tornado tore through the Beecher community in northern Genesee County.

This storm injured more than 840 people. The Beecher tornado went down in history as one of the worst weather-related disasters in U.S. history.

Janice Martin lived through that storm when she was 2 years old. The F-5 tornado pushed through her Beecher neighborhood on East Kurtz Street.

"My mom just grabbed a hold of musters because she saw the dark clouds in the rain," said Martin. "Mother Nature unleashed her fury. So she called them in. That's when she saw the funnel and by that time it hit our house."

Martin's mother fell to the ground, slamming her head on the cement floor while trying to get them to safety.

"The one thing I do remember is trying to get the stairs off my mom and looking up and seeing our neighbor, Mr. Fatan, who got our mom out of the bath basement," Martin said. "After that, I don't remember much."

The Beecher tornado stayed on the ground for 27 miles, creating a trail of death and destruction. In a matter of minutes, generations of families were wiped out.

Even though their family home was destroyed, Martin and her family survived the ordeal.

"If we had gotten into the basement, that wall when the tornado hit, it collapsed into the basement and we would have been killed. That's one of the things that my mom said was that if we'd have been anyplace else we'd have been done," Martin said.

She still holds on to many reminders of that deadly day, including a number of papers covering the aftermath.

While the tornado hit seven decades ago, she can't help but to be transported back to June 8, 1953, at times when the weather takes a turn for the worse.

The Beecher tornado was one of eight tornadoes to touch down in Michigan that day. The tornado caused $19 million in damage, equivalent to $215 million in 2023.

