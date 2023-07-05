Woman reported missing from Bay County found safe 5 days later

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A woman reported missing from Bay County last weekend was found safe five days later.

The Bay County Sheriff's Office says 67-year-old Susan Anne Rank was staying in a Saginaw motel on Wednesday and appeared to be in good condition.

Rank was last seen Saturday at the Econolodge on Westside Saginaw Road in Bay County. Her family became concerned when she did not show up for a flight leaving Grand Rapids.

Police say Rank left her cell phone and other personal items behind at the Econolodge. She also did not contact family members with information on her whereabouts.

Investigators from the sheriff's office confirmed that a woman staying at the undisclosed motel in Saginaw is Rank and she was in good health Wednesday.