Woman seriously injured in crash on U.S. 10 in Midland

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - A woman is recovering from serious injuries after a crash on westbound U.S. 10 in Midland on Wednesday evening.
The Midland Police Department says a vehicle traveling west near Sturgeon Avenue slowed to avoid debris in the roadway when a second vehicle slammed into the rear around 6:05 p.m.
The injured woman was trapped in her vehicle. An ambulance rushed her to MyMichigan Health Center in Midland, where she remained in serious but stable condition Thursday.
The female driver and two passengers in the other vehicle refused medical treatment at the scene, according to police.
The westbound lanes of U.S. 10 were closed for about two hours between Eastman and Stark roads while police investigated and cleared the scene. All lanes were open in the area Thursday morning.
Anyone with information about the crash should contact the Midland Police Department at 989-839-4715.