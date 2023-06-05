 Skip to main content
Women critical after crash in Sanilac County, kids treated and released

  Updated
  • 0
SANILAC COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Two women were listed in critical condition after a crash at a rural Sanilac County intersection on Monday morning.

Michigan State Police say a 24-year-old woman from Peck was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Equinox north on Todd Road when she ran a stop sign and hit a 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee, which was traveling east, around 9:35 a.m.

The Peck woman and a 23-year-old woman from Croswell driving the Jeep both were rushed to area hospitals, where both were listed in critical condition.

Both woman had young children with them, who were treated and released with only "very minor injuries," according to Michigan State Police.

Investigators will continue looking into what caused the crash.

