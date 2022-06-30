 Skip to main content
Worker dies after industrial accident at Huron County steel plant

HURON COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - An investigation is under way after a worker died at a Thumb-area steel plant following an accident.

The accident happened at Blue Diamond Steel Casting in Pigeon on Friday. Investigators say 48-year-old Kenneth Strahan died as he was doing maintenance on the fresh air system when the accident occurred.

The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration says Strahan was removing bolts to take down a section of air ducts while using a forklift for support. The weight of the ducts caused the forklift to tip over, killing him.

The company released a statement saying Strahan was a dedicated and hardworking team member for 12 years and will be missed by many.

MIOSHA will continue investigating the accident.

