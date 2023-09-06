World War II veteran from Flushing visits the World War II Memorial

WASHINGTON (WJRT) - A World War II veteran from Flushing has made the trip to our nation's capitol with our Michigan veterans during the Mid-Michigan Honor Flight.





Bob West, 96, made the trip to Washington DC when the World War II Memorial opened in 2004 but didn't get a chance to take it all in. West is back nearly 20 years later and is front and center for a group picture.

West's son, Robert West Junior, made the journey with his dad. The two are making a point to take pictures at the Michigan pillar. Seeing the memorial honoring him was an emotional experience for Bob.

"I'm just so happy to be here," says Bob. "I'll never forget it."

ABC12 news will have more on Bob's journey on Friday.

The Mid-Michigan Honor Flight is inviting the public to come out to the Flint Bishop Airport when the plane lands at 9 p.m. Wednesday, to give these veterans a big welcome home.