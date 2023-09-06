 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT SAGINAW...SHIAWASSEE AND GENESEE
COUNTIES THROUGH 1000 PM EDT...

At 900 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near St. Charles to near New Lothrop to near
Byron. Movement was northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...
Flint, Saginaw, Owosso, Fenton, Flushing, Grand Blanc, Davison,
Frankenmuth, Durand, Clio, Chesaning, St. Charles, Birch Run, New
Lothrop, Freeland, Burton, Swartz Creek, Linden, Corunna, and Mount
Morris.

This includes the following highways...
I-75 between mile markers 106 and 156.
I-475 between mile markers 1 and 16.
I-675 between mile markers 1 and 7.
I-69 between mile markers 108 and 147.
US-23 between mile markers 79 and 90.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

World War II veteran from Flushing visits the World War II Memorial

  • Updated
  • 0

A World War II veteran from Flushing has made the trip to our nation's capitol with our Michigan veterans during the Mid-Michigan Honor Flight.

WASHINGTON (WJRT) - A World War II veteran from Flushing has made the trip to our nation's capitol with our Michigan veterans during the Mid-Michigan Honor Flight.


Bob West, 96, made the trip to Washington DC when the World War II Memorial opened in 2004 but didn't get a chance to take it all in. West is back nearly 20 years later and is front and center for a group picture.

West's son, Robert West Junior, made the journey with his dad. The two are making a point to take pictures at the Michigan pillar. Seeing the memorial honoring him was an emotional experience for Bob.

"I'm just so happy to be here," says Bob. "I'll never forget it."

ABC12 news will have more on Bob's journey on Friday.

The Mid-Michigan Honor Flight is inviting the public to come out to the Flint Bishop Airport when the plane lands at 9 p.m. Wednesday, to give these veterans a big welcome home.

