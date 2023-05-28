Wrong-way driver on I-75 kills 2, badly injures 1

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - An intoxicated driver traveling the wrong way on I-75 caused a head-on crash that left two people dead Saturday night, police say.
The crash occurred just before 11 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-75 near Beecher Road in Flint Township.
Investigators say a 43-year-old Flint Township resident got on the freeway heading south in the northbound lanes at an unknown interchange. He continued going the wrong way until crashing into a vehicle with three occupants from Genesee County.
A 24-year-old woman from Flushing and a 31-yea-old man from Mundy Township died from injuries in the crash. The 27-year-old Flushing resident driving their vehicle was hospitalized in critical condition.
The Flint Township Police Department did not say how badly the at-fault driver was injured. Officers say he was intoxicated.
Anyone with information about the crash should call Flint Township police at 810-600-3250.