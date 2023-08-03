 Skip to main content
Young boy reported missing from Burton, possibly with cousin

Jaxston Eugene Williams was reported missing from Belsay Road in Burton. He may be with his cousin, 54-year-old Dawn Gerred.

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for a young boy reported missing from Burton on Thursday.

Police say Jaxston Williams was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on Belsay Road in Burton. He was last seen wearing neon green shorts and a blue short sleeved shirt

Jaxston, who is missing his front teeth, is likely with his cousin, 54-year-old Dawn Gerred. Investigators say she also goes by the name Dawn Lynn Beach and has a history of drug use.


Gerred drives a red 2011 Ford Escape with Michigan license plate EJU7489. The vehicle has rust on the rear hatch.

Anyone who sees them should call 911 immediately or police at 810-742-2542.

