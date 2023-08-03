Young boy reported missing from Burton, possibly with cousin

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for a young boy reported missing from Burton on Thursday.
Police say Jaxston Williams was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on Belsay Road in Burton. He was last seen wearing neon green shorts and a blue short sleeved shirt
Jaxston, who is missing his front teeth, is likely with his cousin, 54-year-old Dawn Gerred. Investigators say she also goes by the name Dawn Lynn Beach and has a history of drug use.
Gerred drives a red 2011 Ford Escape with Michigan license plate EJU7489. The vehicle has rust on the rear hatch.
Anyone who sees them should call 911 immediately or police at 810-742-2542.