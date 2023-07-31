Young children hurt in four-wheeler crash in St. Charles

ST. CHARLES, Mich. (WJRT) - Two young children sustained serious injuries after crashing a four-wheeler in St. Charles on Friday.
The Saginaw County Sheriff's Office says the 7-year-old boy and 10-year-old girl were riding the four-wheeler on private property in the 600 block of West Spruce Street in St. Charles around 3:30 p.m.
Ambulances rushed both children to Covenant HealthCare in Saginaw for emergency treatment. The 7-year-old was listed in critical condition on ventilator to help him breathe Friday while the 10-year-old was in good condition.
Investigators did not say how the crash happened. Neither of the children was wearing a helmet.