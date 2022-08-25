YouTuber rewards Grand Blanc woman for her kindness

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - One woman's kindness to a stranger turned out to be something more.
"I was expecting the worst to happen and something great happened," said Julie Halatsis of Grand Blanc.
She was coming out of a gas station Monday night when a stranger approached and asked for a dollar. Without hesitation, she obliged and handed her some cash.
Halatsis was blown away when the stranger revealed he was filming a YouTube video. Caleb Keels, a part-time YouTuber, wasn't looking for money but to reward someone's generosity.
Keels said he was inspired by a moment last week when he helped a fellow driver who was out of gas.
"I was like, wow, I just blessed somebody. And I know I wasn't gonna use that money anyway," he said.
Halatsis, meanwhile, said her help was just instinct.
"He asked me for a dollar and I was like 'yeah, sure,'" she said.
Halatsis made a plea on Facebook to find the man who she forgot to thank in all the excitement. The pair met up again Thursday at the gas station and talked about what the experience meant to them.
"I went home on a high. It was definitely, like, a great story to go home and tell my family," said Halatsis.
She said the situation just goes to show that there's always time to make a difference in someone's life.
"At the end of the day, if you go out of your way just a little bit to say something kind to somebody, it will really improve their day. And maybe they'll pass it on to somebody else," Halatsis said.
She plans to spend a little more to treat her family this week thanks to Keels' kindness.