Zoey the deer removed from Saginaw County woman's house

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Saginaw County woman who was trying to keep a deer she has cared for since near birth says wildlife officials took the animal away from.

Ronda Mau said the Michigan Department of Natural Resources arrived at her Marion Township home on Friday with a search warrant and removed Zoey the deer from the property.

Mau was hoping the DNR would let her keep the deer, as she said it was a therapy animal for children and adults who visit the Deer Haven Spiritual Retreat.

The DNR allows the retreat to rehabilitate fawns, but it does not allow wild animals to become domesticated because they can be dangerous and spread diseases.

A DNR spokesperson said Mau did not have proper permits to acquire and keep the deer. The DNR is now in the process of relocating the deer to a legally licensed facility, where it says the animal will receive proper care.